New Covid-19 vaccine trial launched in York
A trial to test the efficacy of a new Covid-19 vaccine is taking place in York.
It is the first time the city has participated in vaccine testing and will involve 150 people.
The plant-derived vaccine has been developed by Medicago and GlaxoSmithKline.
The trial is being delivered by the York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and the University of York.
Globally 30,000 volunteers are being recruited for the phase three trial, including 1,500 across the UK.
The trial is the sixth one in the UK to be supported by the National Institute for Health Excellence.
Professor Charles Lacey, from the Hull York Medical School, said: "Although there are several approved Covid-19 vaccines available, research is ongoing to provide more options, since all vaccines may work differently in providing protection against Covid-19."
The study will recruit healthy adults, aged 19 to 40, and each will receive two doses of the experimental vaccine and two doses of a placebo.
One of those who has volunteered is university lecturer Isra Black.
"I was very interested to take part, partly because the vaccine itself is interesting because it is plant-based," said the 36-year-old from York.
"It's exciting to be involved in research that might yield a vaccine that can help protect people."
Volunteer Reece Jeanes, 24, from Leeds, said: "Obviously there's a potential risk, but I did my research.
"It's important to get yourself clued in to what you are doing."
Those taking part will have to make 10 visits to the clinic over a two-year period, but this may be shorter depending on results.
The York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said it was proud to be participating in a "unique trial".
People can sign up to volunteer for vaccine studies at the NHS Vaccine Research Registry.
