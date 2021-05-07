BBC News

Elections 2021: Conservative Philip Allott is North Yorkshire PFCC

Published
image copyrightConservative Party
image captionPhilip Allott took 83,737 of the first and second preference votes

The Conservative candidate has been elected as North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner.

Philip Allott took 83,737 of the first and second-preference votes.

Labour candidate Alison Hume won a total of 53,442 votes, putting her in second place.

Mr Allott, from Knaresborough, is the managing director of a PR and marketing agency. He was the former leader of the Conservative group on Harrogate District Council.

Speaking after his election, Mr Allott said his priority would be getting funding for new equipment, including uniforms for firefighters.

"I am not going to shy away from talking to government to make sure we get the funding, because at the moment the funding formula from government discriminates against North Yorkshire," he said.

"We need to address that, but secondly, I will also be consulting in terms of a precept in North Yorkshire to increase to cover for more funding for the fire service."

Mr Allott said he would work with the Chief Constable of North Yorkshire Police on "bigger ticket" issues.

In his manifesto, Mr Allott said he would increase the number of police officers and set up a task force to target county lines drug gangs.

He will take up the role on 13 May.

