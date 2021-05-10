Election 2021: Apology after Church Fenton votes mix-up
- Published
A returning officer has apologised after 20 votes were wrongly cast in a parish council election.
The ballot papers were given to people at a polling station in Church Fenton, North Yorkshire, which was being used for two elections on Thursday.
Three out of four candidates were elected and the difference between third and fourth place was 15 votes.
Janet Waggott, who is also chief executive of Selby District Council, said it had been a "genuine mistake".
She said she had contacted the candidates and "offered an unreserved apology".
"Unfortunately the legal position is such that, in the absence of a court order, I do not have the power to take action to identify the exact number of additional ballot papers cast," she added.
"In addition, once a poll is opened and closed I am required to count the votes and declare the result.
"I have advised the candidates that they may wish to submit an election petition and that it would not be contested. I will be undertaking a full review of this incident to ensure that improvements are made.
"I apologise for any inconvenience this has caused."
The mix-up occurred when 20 people arriving at Church Fenton Village Hall to vote for the North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner (PFCC) also voted in the parish council election.
They lived in Biggin and Little Fenton, and were not eligible to vote for a Church Fenton councillor.
A total of 993 votes were cast in the Church Fenton Parish Council election, with Joanna Mason elected alongside Stewart Ferris and Jessica Cooper.
Ms Mason said: "I think it was plain and simple incompetence rather than an attempt to meddle with the system, so from that point of view it is far less worrying than if it were a deliberate act."
She added all the candidates had agreed to let the result stand and not launch a petition to challenge it.
The Electoral Commission said it had been made aware of the situation but did not oversee parish council elections.
