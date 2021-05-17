Covid: North Yorkshire cafe owner like 'kid at Christmas' as it reopens
A business owner says he feels like "a kid on Christmas day" as he welcomes customers back indoors.
People can eat and drink inside, with indoor entertainment venues also reopening as Covid restrictions are eased in England.
Aaron Padgham, from Hideout Cafe in Scarborough, said reopening was good for the town after months of closures.
Businesses in North Yorkshire were receiving a "very high demand" for bookings, according to a tourism body.
"The last few months have been tough, but we're so excited," Mr Padgham said.
"It's going to be such a good couple of months for us and essentially for Scarborough too."
In Selby, the Final Whistle bar had to throw away £6,000 of stock when the last lockdown was announced, with recent wet weather stopping outdoor business.
Manager Paul Worthington said: "The first couple of weeks were really good when it was really nice during the day. In the evenings, obviously, the temperature dropped and everyone was shivering but still manning the pints.
"The last two weekends were horrendous and we couldn't even open last Saturday because it was tipping it down all day."
Indoor entertainment venues are being allowed to reopen, something that has delighted 96-year-old bingo player Betty Acklam in Scarborough.
"We've had a long lockdown and it's seemed a long time, but I've come in here and it's as if we haven't been away."
As lockdown eased in England, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said everyone still needed to show a "heavy dose of caution".
However, reopening indoor hospitality and entertainment venues, as well as allowing overnight stays is "very, very important" for the region, Welcome to Yorkshire CEO James Mason said.
"I was in Harrogate last week, but anecdotally, many, many businesses have received very high demand [for bookings]. The Rudding Park Hotel last week received 1,000 emails and 800 phone calls in a day."
Live performances are set to return to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre after the latest lockdown curtailed their Christmas shows.
Staff are "really thrilled" to be allowed to welcome people back, according to the theatre's Jeannie Swales, who added: "When we reopened last year we got 100% positive feedback from people who were really happy with the way we managed things, and we're going to mange them much the same this time around."
