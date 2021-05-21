Covid: York barbershop fined £33,000 told to close again
A barbershop given fines totalling £33,000 has been ordered to close until mid-July unless it can prove it is following Covid safety rules.
City of York Council has issued 12 fixed penalty notices to Q Gentlemens Barbers on Bishopthorpe Road, with the fines not yet paid, the council said.
The council action followed complaints from residents about the business not abiding by Covid rules.
The local authority initially ordered it to close between 13 and 20 May.
Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Matt Boxall, the council's head of public protection, said: "These regulations are being followed by every other hairdresser in order to keep staff and customers safe.
"It is deeply frustrating that we are having to continue to work with Q Gentlemens Barbers in this way."
City of York Council thanked those who had reported breaches by businesses in the city.
"Fixed penalty tickets also issued to them and designed to resolve matters without them becoming criminal convictions in court, also remain unpaid, Mr Boxall added.
"Compliance is undoubtedly better for public safety and for business."
