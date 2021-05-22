Park and cafe plan for former York Minster school
Part of a former prep school which provided choristers for York Minster is to be turned into a cafe and park.
The proposals would see the Grade II listed building on Deangate renovated with a cafe created on the ground floor.
The play area in front of the school would become a park for visitors and residents.
The independent school was closed in 2020 due to financial difficulties exacerbated by the pandemic.
It was run by the Chapter of York Minster, which invested £750,000 a year into it, however the pandemic saw the cathedral's expected visitor income drop.
Since the closure the building has remained empty and it now needs major repairs.
The Dean of York, the Right Revd Dr Jonathan Frost, said the proposals were part of a York Minster Neighbourhood Plan designed to improve the area around the gothic cathedral.
A consultation will run until 13 June, with a planning application expected to be submitted in the summer.
If approved it would expect to be opened in the summer of 2022, and be run by a commercial partner.
