Castleberg Rock: Climber dies at Settle beauty spot
- Published
A climber has died in a fall at a North Yorkshire beauty spot at the weekend.
The man died after falling from the top of Castleberg Rock in Settle on Sunday afternoon, according to the Cave Rescue Organisation (CRO).
A CRO spokesperson said: "The man was declared dead at the scene despite the efforts of two people who saw him fall and who had attempted life-saving CPR."
A road ambulance, two air ambulances, and police vehicles all attended the incident.
The CRO praised the actions of two people who tried to help the climber.
"Although unsuccessful in resuscitating the patient, on this occasion, the two visitors who administered CPR are to be commended for their attempt," the organisation said.
"It isn't everyone who could adapt from pleasant afternoon out to dealing with such an emergency, but perhaps everyone should learn how."
Castleberg Rock can clearly be seen from Settle Market Place and is popular with walkers and climbers.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.