Covid: Arrests after York barbers closed over breaches
- Published
Two men have been arrested after a barbershop was closed down for failing to follow Covid-safe rules.
The men, aged 18 and 30, were arrested in connection with alleged breaches of coronavirus safety measures, according to North Yorkshire Police.
City of York Council had previously issued two orders to Q Gentlemen's Barbershop in York to shut temporarily and given fines totalling £33,000.
The arrested men, both from York, remain in custody, police said.
Officers carried out a warrant at the business on Wednesday in support of the council's enforcement action over the alleged breaches of public health restrictions, the North Yorkshire force said.
Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service following the closure of the barbershop, Matt Boxall, the council's head of public protection, said: "Unfortunately it has not been able to trade in a Covid-secure way as other businesses in the city do."
City of York Council has thanked those who had reported breaches by businesses in the city.
