North Yorkshire GP staff face growing abuse post-lockdown
Doctors in North Yorkshire have reported an increase in abuse from patients after an "unprecedented rise in demand" as Covid restrictions ease.
North Yorkshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) said a limited number of appointments and busy GP phone lines meant "patients' tempers are flaring".
The CCG urged people to "keep calm and be kind" when calling their GP practice for an appointment.
Receptionists, in particular, faced increasing hostility, it added.
Amanda Bloor, from the NHS in North Yorkshire, said staff did not deserve abuse at work when they were "trying to help".
"We do know and are well aware that demand for appointments across the NHS system is beginning to surpass pre-Covid levels," she said
"A number of our GP surgeries have said their practice teams are subject to verbal abuse on an increasingly frequent basis, particularly receptionists."
Abuse of staff has also been reported at vaccine centres across North Yorkshire.
Nimbuscare, which runs the Covid vaccination centre at Askham Bar in York, tweeted asking patients to be "kind and respectful to our team" after a number of people were "rude and disrespectful to our staff".
Please be kind & respectful to our team when you visit the vaccination centre. We appreciate people are anxious, but some visitors have been rude and disrespectful to our staff & we will not accept this kind of behaviour. Please remember, we're human too. #NHS #BeKind #NHSHeroes pic.twitter.com/6RLDSeLzBO— Nimbuscare (@Nimbuscare1) May 25, 2021
Dr Mike Holmes, from Nimbuscare, said he recognised that patients were anxious, but that did not justify abuse of staff.
"These guys are under significant pressure. They often face the brunt of anxiety and sometimes it borders on unrespectful, disrespectful shouting abuse from patients and it's not quite right," he said.
Nationally, the the Royal College of GPs has warned that without urgent resources doctors will no longer be able to meet patient demand.
NHS figures for England show that in March of this year, GPs saw more than 28 million patients - one of the highest numbers on record and a rise of 20% on the previous month.
