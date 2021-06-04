Covid: Boom town Boroughbridge amid lockdown boost
Independent traders in a Yorkshire market town have reported a boom in trade during the Covid pandemic.
Businesses in Boroughbridge, North Yorkshire, said it was due to people shopping locally to avoid busy city centres and an increase in homeworking.
Derek Hufton, president of Boroughbridge Chamber of Trade, said shoppers had "re-discovered what's on their doorsteps".
"Even though trading was good before Covid, it's even better now," he said.
Mr Hufton's wife, Sue, and daughter, Laura Johnson, who run the Issima gift shop, said they had benefited from people not travelling out of the area after non-essential shops were allowed to reopen in April.
"People like to stay local and feel safer in smaller shops. We've also got the free parking - so I think that adds to it as well," Ms Johnson said.
The owners of the Bowe and Co deli said they had seen a boost from people popping in for lunch, including homeworkers.
Liz Bowe, who runs the shop, said it was also a chance for people to socialise.
"Some people just come out for two slices of ham every day. They could buy enough to last the week, but they don't," she said.
"They want to come out and have a chat because this is very much a community town."
The Fink grocery store in Boroughbridge stayed open during lockdown and was one of several firms involved in delivering supplies to vulnerable people at the start of the pandemic.
Co-owner Sharon Longcroft said people had really valued that sense of community spirit and had continued to support the store.
"I think it has been recognised by a wider audience," she said.
In contrast, research by the Centre for Cities showed footfall in many larger high streets had remained at below pre-Covid levels, with businesses missing out on trade from office workers buying lunchtime sandwiches and drinks after work.
However, in Boroughbridge, Mr Hufton said he was optimistic for the future, but said there was "no God-given right" to expect people to shop there.
"We will have to work hard", he added.