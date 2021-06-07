Firefighters tackle Selby recycling centre blaze
More than 30 firefighters have been tackling a large blaze at a recycling centre in North Yorkshire.
Crews were called to Lowmoor Road, Selby at about 03:00 BST on Monday, the fire service said.
Six fire engines, an aerial ladder and a high volume pump have been sent from stations across North Yorkshire, with a digger being used to move rubbish.
The incident was later scaled down with about 15 firefighters remaining at the scene.
Good progress being made. Incident is being scaled down from 6 appliances to 3. Fire service are liaising with @EnvAgencyYNE to mitigate any potential damage to the environment. Thank you @YorksAmbulance for providing a crew for our safety. #team999 https://t.co/2usaeZ0bA5 pic.twitter.com/mYopy0apcE— Station Manager Tony Walker (@sierra18NY) June 7, 2021
Crews from Selby, York, Acomb, Huntington, Harrogate, Tadcaster, Northallerton and Snaith have been at the blaze, the fire service added.
