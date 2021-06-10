Rescue mission for runaway rabbit stuck behind van's dashboard
A runaway rabbit's great escape ended after it got stuck behind the dashboard of a van prompting a rescue mission by firefighters.
The animal got out of her hutch while she was being driven to her new home and hid in the floor of the vehicle, before climbing behind panelling.
Owner Mark Hyde called the RSPCA but they were unable to get the pet out.
She was eventually reunited with Mr Hyde, from Selby, when fire crew took the dashboard off.
Rescue officer Leanne Honess-Heather, from the RSPCA, said they initially left food in the footwell with the hope of enticing out the furry escape artist but she was refusing to budge.
She said: "There was no way to get hold of this rabbit because of the tight space she was in and she was so high up.
"I think I would have had more of a chance pulling a rabbit out of a magician's hat."
Mr Hyde, 51, said he would now name his pet Claire-Leanne in honour of the RSCPA officers who came out to help, and her male companion will be named Grant after the firefighter who rescued her.
He said: "I just couldn't believe how she managed to get up there - but am so happy that she was unscathed from her ordeal."
