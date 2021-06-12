York boat deaths prompt carbon monoxide safety warning
A safety warning has been issued after two men died on a boat as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning due to a faulty heater.
Ronald Vincent Holmes, 60, and Stephen Jewitt, 63, died after returning to the vessel moored in York on 3 December 2019 after socialising with friends.
Their bodies were discovered the next day after concerns were raised about their whereabouts.
Investigators found the boat did not have a carbon monoxide detector fitted.
The case was highlighted in the Marine Accident Investigation Branch's (MAIB) annual report, published last week.
Post-mortem examinations found the primary cause of death for both men was carbon monoxide poisoning.
Caffeine and alcohol was also found in their bodies.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the boat's owner Mr Holmes had switched on a diesel-fuelled cabin heater during a four-mile trip to meet up with friends in the city centre.
The men then spent the day socialising before returning to the boat, named Diversion, at about 22:00.
Their bodies were discovered at about 20:00 the next day.
The MAIB said they were not made aware of the incident until June 2020, and subsequently began an investigation.
In a report it said "it was apparent that they had prepared themselves to go to bed", and the evidence of caffeine suggested the men had drunk coffee shortly before.
It was also likely the effects of alcohol made them unaware of the early signs of the poisonous gas, it said.
Capt Andrew Moll, chief inspector of marine accidents, said as this "tragic accident" demonstrates, lives are still being lost due to carbon monoxide poisoning.
He urged all boat owners to ensure they fitted an alarm and tested it regularly.
