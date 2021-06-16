York funeral home arrests over theft and fraud allegations
- Published
Two people have been arrested in an investigation into theft and fraud allegations at a funeral firm in York.
A 53-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman from the city were arrested on Sunday, according to North Yorkshire Police.
The accusations relate to the Hayley Owen Funeral Director firm on Boroughbridge Road in Acomb.
The company said it was co-operating with police and it would not be commenting further at this stage.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "We understand families immediately affected by this investigation will be concerned and distressed and they are our priority at this early stage.
"We are working closely with City of York Council to put measures in place to mitigate the impact on bereaved families including support from bereavement counsellors."
Both people arrested have since been released on bail.
