Car with missing tyre and eight people inside stopped
- Published
A car with a missing tyre and eight people inside - none found to be wearing seatbelts - was stopped by police.
A baby, two toddlers and a young child, one of whom was upside down in a footwell, were among the passengers, North Yorkshire Police said.
Officers stopped the car when they heard a strange noise coming from its wheels on the A64 near Scarborough.
A man in his 20s has been charged with motoring offences.
He is accused of dangerous driving and driving without insurance or an appropriate licence.
The Volkswagen was being driven on a 60mph road with one rear tyre missing. The remaining three were bald with metal cord exposed, the force said.
Officers issued a prohibition order preventing the car from being driven and it was later taken away on a recovery truck after it was stopped on 12 June.
Police said the suspect was due to appear at Scarborough Magistrates' Court on 12 July.
