Released murderer William Kerr wanted for prison recall
- Published
A man who was convicted of murder in 1998 is wanted by police for recall to prison.
William Kerr, 59, was found guilty of the murder of Maureen Comfort in Leeds in 1996.
He was released from prison on licence in August 2020, however that licence has since been revoked, police said.
Kerr was known to have connections in Yorkshire and North Yorkshire Police has urged anyone with information about his location to contact the force.
His licence was revoked due to his behaviour, which included failing to attend appointments with his probation supervisor and failing to live at an approved address, according to North Yorkshire Police.
Kerr has previously absconded on two separate occasions: from a bail hostel in Hull in 2015 and from an open prison in Suffolk in 2017.
Officers said anyone with information about his whereabouts should get in touch with the North Yorkshire force "as a matter of urgency".
