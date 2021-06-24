Widow to continue husband's prostate cancer fundraising legacy
A widow whose husband died from prostate cancer is to follow in his footsteps by taking part in two marathon walks with football pundit Jeff Stelling.
Lloyd Pinder, 49, from South Milford, campaigned to raise awareness of the disease before his death in September.
He struck up a friendship with Sky Sports presenter Stelling on one of his March for Men walks.
His wife, Tina, said she wanted to "keep up the good work that he's done".
She will join Stelling on the first two legs of his March for Men in August in support of Prostate Cancer UK.
The first leg will go from Newcastle United to the home of her husband's beloved Sunderland AFC, and the second from Harrogate Town to Leeds United, with a stop at Kirk Deighton Rangers AFC, in Wetherby - the club where Mr Pinder played for more than 30 years.
Mrs Pinder said: "Jeff is doing this one in the North East and Yorkshire for Lloyd's legacy really, so I felt it was my obligation, my duty, to just keep up the good work that he's done and try and raise a lot more money for the charity."
The event will see Stelling walk four marathons in four regions in tribute to Mr Pinder and former England goalkeeper Ray Clemence, who also died from prostate cancer last year.
Mr Pinder met Stelling on his first ever March for Men in 2016 and the pair struck up a friendship. Both took part again the following year.
In 2019, when he was not well enough to walk, the father-of-two met the football pundit on the finish line.
During the Covid-19 pandemic Mr Pinder was forced to socially distance from his family despite living in the same house as them.
