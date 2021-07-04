Injured man arrested after woman found hurt in car on A64
A man has been arrested after being found with serious knife injuries along with an injured woman in a car in North Yorkshire.
Police stopped the Audi on the A64 near Tadcaster on Saturday afternoon to deal with what they said was an "incident of domestic nature earlier in the day".
The woman, in her 40s, was taken to hospital and later discharged. The man, in his 20s, is still being treated.
The A64 had to be closed, leading to long traffic jams.
