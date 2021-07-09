BBC News

York Burger King fire: Clifton Moor fast food restaurant gutted

image captionNo injuries have been reported at the blaze in York

The roof of a Burger King branch gutted by fire has collapsed.

A blaze broke out at the fast food restaurant at Clifton Moor, York, at about 14:40 BST on Thursday.

Firefighters were at the scene for about six hours as they brought the flames under control.

No-one was hurt, but the building, situated next to a large Tesco store in the retail park, suffered extensive damage.

Crews returned on Friday to check the site for any hotspots and are due to visit again later.

image captionA large cloud of smoke could be seen in the area

