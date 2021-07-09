York Burger King fire: Clifton Moor fast food restaurant gutted
The roof of a Burger King branch gutted by fire has collapsed.
A blaze broke out at the fast food restaurant at Clifton Moor, York, at about 14:40 BST on Thursday.
Firefighters were at the scene for about six hours as they brought the flames under control.
No-one was hurt, but the building, situated next to a large Tesco store in the retail park, suffered extensive damage.
Crews returned on Friday to check the site for any hotspots and are due to visit again later.
