Filey memorial for Caribbean WWII RAF ground crew sought
- Published
Relatives of one of the thousands of Caribbeans who volunteered to join the RAF during World War Two have called for a memorial plaque in their honour.
Glenn Parsons' uncle Gilmour Westcarr was among 4,000 men who trained as ground crew at RAF Hunmanby Moor, near Filey, North Yorkshire between 1943-45.
He said the men travelled "thousands of miles to help" and is campaigning for a plaque at Filey's Memorial Garden.
Filey Council said it is working to find a location for a memorial.
Mr Parsons, who lives in Leeds, said he wanted recognition for the men's contribution to "what many regarded as the mother country".
"You can only imagine what an impact these recruits made [in Filey] and my uncle's recollection was how warmly they were welcomed," he said.
"It is part of black history, social history and Filey's history", he said.
Mr Westcarr was demobbed back to Jamaica in 1947 but returned to the UK in 1952. He died in 2012 in Gloucester.
The RAF Hunmanby Moor training camp started out life as a Butlin's holiday park but was requisitioned by the government in 1941.
According to the Africans in Yorkshire project some of the recruits at the camp were white but most were of African descent.
David Lilley, clerk of Filey Town Council, said said several locations had been offered for a plaque, including the holiday camp itself or at Humanby, but any final decision would be made by Scarborough Borough Council.
Mr Parsons is due to speak about the proposal at a Filey Council meeting on Tuesday.
