Great Yorkshire Show back after 2020 Covid cancellation
The Great Yorkshire Show has opened after its cancellation last year.
The agricultural event, usually held each year at Harrogate Showground, was called off last year because of the pandemic.
Organiser say the rural extravaganza, first held in 1837, has sold out this year.
One of the star attractions at the 2021 show - extended to four days from its usual three - is the world's biggest combine harvester.
The show's normal capacity of 135,000 visitors over three days was reduced to meet government Covid guidelines, and opening hours changed to allow staggered arrival and leaving times.
A maximum of 26,000 people a day are allowed, which means 104,000 people in total over four days.
Chief Executive Nigel Pulling said organisers Yorkshire Agricultural Society had been working closely with North Yorkshire County Council's public health department and Harrogate Borough Council to meet strict safety criteria.
"Organising an event of the size and complexity of the Great Yorkshire Show to make it as Covid-safe as possible has been a massive challenge for all involved," he said.
Visitors have been urged to take lateral flow tests before attending and anyone isolating or exhibiting Covid symptoms has been told not not attend. Many of the show's indoor events have also been cancelled or moved outside.
This year, emotional support for farmers is being offered for the first time, with farmers' mental health top of the agenda.
