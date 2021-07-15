Charles and Camilla visit Harrogate's Great Yorkshire Show
- Published
The Prince of Wales put his foot in it when he stepped in a cow-pat during a visit to the Great Yorkshire Show.
The prince, who is patron of the annual event in Harrogate, North Yorkshire, was inspecting cattle when he trod in the bovine leavings.
Show judge Anne Tully joked that the apparent mis-step would actually bring a dose of good luck for the royal.
"I told him that was luck, that's what we say," said Ms Tully.
Prince Charles, who is well-known as a champion of the countryside, was accompanied by the Duchess of Cornwall at the show - a key event in the farming calendar.
During the three-hour visit the royal party came face to face with a 3,400 lb (1,550kg) champion Hereford bull Moralee One Rebel Kicks, owned by Tom and Di Harrison from Stocksfield, Northumberland.
Mr Harrison said afterwards: "He is very knowledgeable and I would have liked to have bought him a pint."
The couple also met farming experts, examined livestock and dropped in at some of the 2,000 stalls at England's biggest agricultural show.
The prince launched a new "green guide" for farmers, aimed at demystifying some of the jargon surrounding environmental agriculture methods.
In a speech about the document, he said: "It is unhelpful that many terms used to describe environmental processes are somewhat obscure and off-putting."
About 20,000 visitors were at the show on Thursday - the largest public gathering the couple have attended since the pandemic started.
Organisers say the event, first held in 1837, has sold out this year and has been extended to four days from its usual three.
About 104,000 visitors are expected.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.