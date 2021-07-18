Social distancing one-way system scrapped at York's city walls
York's city walls will reopen for visitors to walk in both directions from Monday after a one-way system introduced a year ago was scrapped.
The system was brought in to help with social distancing when they reopened last July after the first coronavirus lockdown.
The council said the rules would no longer be in force to coincide with the lifting of all Covid restrictions.
The walls are two miles long (3km) and are listed as an ancient monument.
Some of the original walls were built by the Romans almost 2,000 years ago and include five main bars (gateways) and 45 towers.
York's walls: Almost 2,000 years of history
- York's walls are Roman in origin and were originally built of earth and wood in 71AD
- They were patched up by the Anglo-Saxons, Vikings and Normans some in stone, some as earthen ramparts
- Then rebuilt in stone in the 13th Century to defend against raiders from Scotland
- The walls were last defended in 1757 when rioters protesting about taxation threatened the city
- The walls run for 2.1 miles (3.4km).
Source: York Civic Trust, BBC
