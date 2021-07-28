Richmond School teacher trampled to death by cows, inquest hears
A teacher died after being crushed by a herd of cows while out walking his dog, an inquest heard.
David Clark, 59, was walking through a field in Richmond, North Yorkshire, in September when the incident happened.
The married father-of-three was initially knocked to the ground by the herd before one turned and ran back towards him, delivering a fatal blow to his chest, the inquest heard.
An inquest jury returned a conclusion of accidental death.
Mr Clark, who was the deputy head of Richmond School and a former Scotland Under-21 rugby player, was attacked while walking his two dogs on 21 September.
Witness Rachel Taylor told the court she saw Mr Clark from her garden walking through the field.
She said a few moments later she heard the cattle "bawling" and saw "up to 20 cows" in the area where Mr Clark had previously been.
She told the jury she could no longer see Mr Clark but could see his two pet dogs running around the cattle.
She said she and her husband rushed towards the scene and found Mr Clark sitting on a hill with his legs out in front of him.
But, she said, as they got closer they saw a single cow run straight at him and strike him in the chest.
'Protective instinct'
The court heard paramedics were called but, despite their efforts, Mr Clark was pronounced dead at the scene.
John Micklethwaite, from the Health and Safety Executive, told the jury that the cows involved were suckling calves at the time and may have been acting out of a protective instinct.
He told the court: "These incidents very often involve suckling herds and very often they involve dogs.
"There's some deep-seated reaction when they see a dog, they may act aggressively."
David Turnbull told the inquest his family had farmed the land for more than 50 years and said he had seen an increase in footfall through the field during the coronavirus pandemic.
He said at the time of Mr Clark's death there were signs around the area urging dog walkers to keep their animals on a lead.
The jury concluded Mr Clark died from multiple chest injuries and found his death was "accidental".
