Harrogate Spring Water announces fresh expansion plans
- Published
A North Yorkshire mineral water firm has said it will submit fresh plans to expand its bottled water plant after a previous bid was turned down.
Harrogate Spring Water originally wanted to extend its factory in the town across Rotary Wood, a site which was planted by children 15 years ago.
The firm had outline planning permission to expand, but was denied by councillors in January.
More than 400 objections were received.
The firm, majority-owned by the French company Danone, said it would not appeal against the original decision, but would instead submit a new planning application.
It comes after Harrogate Borough Council recommended the original plans for approval, but faced a backlash from members of its own planning committee for putting "profit and plastic before impact on the environment".
Hundreds of people, including TV presenter Julia Bradbury, had also opposed the move, rejecting a pledge by the firm to plant more trees in place of those lost at Rotary Wood.
However, announcing the firm's revised plans, Harrogate Spring Water managing director James Cain said: "We've taken on board the feedback on our original expansion plans.
"Now, we'll continue to engage with the community - actively seeking views on a revised plan that responds to people's concerns and ambitions.
"We care passionately about acting in the best interests of Harrogate, its people and its natural environment," he added.
More details are expected to be announced over the coming weeks, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.