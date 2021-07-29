Aireville Park: Skipton death prompts three arrests
Three people have been arrested following the death of a man found badly hurt in a North Yorkshire park.
Police were called to Aireville Park in Skipton at 20:00 BST on Wednesday, following a report of a man suffering serious injuries at the site.
The victim was taken to hospital but died a short time later, police said.
Det Insp Steve Menzies, from North Yorkshire Police, appealed for anyone with information to get in touch and asked drivers to check dashcam footage.
One man was arrested in the town after the incident, while officers detained two other men at addresses in West Yorkshire on Thursday.
All of the men remain in custody, according to North Yorkshire Police.
Det Insp Menzies said: "This is a tragic incident where a man lost his life.
"Investigations are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident, but I would like to reassure the local community this appears to be an isolated incident with no threat to the public."
