Body found in search for missing York man
- Published
Police searching for a missing 76-year-old man have discovered a body in a river.
Although the body has not been formally identified, North Yorkshire Police said it is believed to be that of Anthony Atkinson who was reported missing from his home in York on Tuesday.
Divers recovered the body from the River Ouse at Clifton Ings on Thursday afternoon.
Mr Atkinson's family have been informed and are being supported, police said.
He was was last seen by his family on Tuesday morning when he left his home in the Acomb area of the city for a walk.
His disappearance was described as "out of character".
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.