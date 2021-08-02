BBC News

Aireville Park stabbing: Man, 18, charged with murder

Published
image sourceChris Heaton/Geograph
image captionPolice were called to Aireville Park in Skipton at 20:00 BST on Wednesday

An 18-year-old man has been charged with murdering a man who was stabbed in a North Yorkshire park.

The victim, in his 40s, who has not yet been officially named, died in hospital after the attack in Aireville Park, Skipton on Wednesday evening.

Brooklyn Bell, from Keighley, West Yorkshire, is due to appear at York Magistrates' Court later, police said.

A man in his 40s arrested as part of the inquiry has been released under investigation for drug offences.

Two other men arrested previously have been released without further action, North Yorkshire Police said.

