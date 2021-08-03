Aireville Park stabbing: Man, 18, remanded in custody
- Published
An 18-year-old man has appeared in court charged with murdering a man who was stabbed in a park in North Yorkshire.
The victim, in his 40s, who has not yet been officially named, died in hospital after being attacked in Aireville Park, Skipton on Wednesday evening.
Brooklyn Bell, from Keighley, West Yorkshire, was remanded in custody at York Magistrates' Court.
He is next due to appear at Bradford Crown Court on Wednesday.
A man in his 40s who was arrested as part of the inquiry has been released under investigation for drug offences.
Two other men arrested previously have been released without further action, North Yorkshire Police said.
