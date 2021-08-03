Ex vicar Paul Battersby jailed again for child sex abuse images
A former vicar has been jailed for a fourth time for downloading images of child sex abuse.
Police uncovered 832 images on Paul Battersby's internet devices - some of girls as young as two as well as images of adults having sex with animals.
They were found when police arrived unannounced at his house to carry out checks following similar offences in 2017.
Jailing him for four years, a judge said he was a "dangerous offender".
Twice-married Battersby, who worked as a vicar for 31 years in churches across the north of England, has four previous convictions.
'Children's clothes'
The first time he was caught, in April 2007, he was turned in by his wife after his stepson spotted indecent images on his computer.
In 2009, Battersby was found to have breached a court order monitoring his use of the internet.
A year later, he was jailed for 12 months after 160 obscene images of children were found on a laptop used to organise missionaries for the Church of England.
The fourth time was in 2017, when police found a shoebox full of children's clothes at his Liverpool flat along with 1,730 indecent images of children he had downloaded.
During his most recent offending last October, York Crown Court was told, Batterbsy used software in an attempt to wipe his computer and that his laptop revealed searches relating to young and pre-pubescent girls.
Judge Simon Hickey sentenced him to a four-year prison term with an extended licence of three years.
He was also made subject to a new sexual harm prevention order and will sign the sex offenders register.
Helen Chapman, defending, said Battersby was desperate to change, and knew he was perpetuating child abuse by downloading the images.
Battersby, of Spencer Walk, Skipton, had earlier pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images of children, possession of prohibited images of a child, possession of extreme pornography and breaching a sexual harm prevention order.
