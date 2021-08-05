Sex abuser jailed for grooming 15-year-old
A man who groomed and sexually abused a 15-year-old girl has been jailed for six-and-a-half years.
Malcolm Peter Barwick, 68, committed the offences in Harrogate between April 2014 and 2015.
His victim, now in her 20s, reported the abuse last June, and Barwick was charged with seven counts of sexual activity with a child.
Barwick, 68, of Edens Way, Ripon, admitted the offences and was jailed at York Crown Court on Wednesday.
He was also placed on the sex offenders register for life.
Lead investigator Det Con Matthew Reeve, of North Yorkshire Police, said the victim had shown "true bravery" in reporting Barwick - "A predator who targets vulnerable youths and grooms them for his own sexual gratification".
"The effect this case has had on the victim has caused a lifetime of trauma and has deeply affected her," he said.
