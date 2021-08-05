Brooklyn Bell pleads not guilty to Aireville Park murder
A teenager has denied murdering a man who was fatally stabbed in a North Yorkshire park.
Simon McMinn, who was in his 40s, was found with stab wounds in Aireville Park, Skipton, on 28 July.
He was pronounced dead after being taken to hospital, said North Yorkshire Police.
Brooklyn Bell, 18, of Parkwood Rise, Keighley, pleaded not guilty to murder when he appeared at Bradford Crown Court on Wednesday.
He was remanded in custody and ordered to appear on 17 January.
