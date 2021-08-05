Scarborough: Man's hair set on fire in an unprovoked attack
- Published
CCTV images of a man police want to speak to after a customer was set alight in an "unprovoked" attack in a bar have been released.
The victim's hair was deliberately burnt at about 01:00 BST on Monday in Mist, St Thomas Street, Scarborough.
He suffered hair loss but did not have serious injuries after he was helped by bystanders, said North Yorkshire Police.
Officers are appealing for witnesses to the attack near the club's front door.
PC Liam Cromack said: "This was a highly unusual and completely unprovoked assault on another man who was simply trying to enjoy his night out.
"Thankfully, due to the quick thinking of some nearby bystanders, no permanent injury was caused to the victim."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.