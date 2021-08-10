Bettys Harrogate and York tearooms hit by staff shortage
Two of Yorkshire's famous Bettys tearooms have been forced to cut their opening hours due to a difficulty in recruiting staff during the pandemic.
The company said it had 67 vacancies across its six branches and bakery.
It said the staff shortage meant its tearooms in Harrogate and St Helen's Square, in York, will close four hours earlier at 17:00 rather than 21:00.
Bettys said "uncertainty" in the hospitality sector had led some staff to seek alternative work.
Branch director Nicky Sellars said: "The lockdowns have certainly impacted recruitment in the hospitality sector.
"The pandemic created uncertainty in the industry with hospitality venues frequently having to close down their operations.
"People wanted work with more security so they have gone to jobs in other sectors."
Bettys had been "delighted" to welcome customers back after "very challenging times," she said, but did not know what impact the staff shortage might have or how long it might continue.
She added that the company had been struggling without a full complement of staff even though the café tearooms were not at full capacity.
The reduction in opening hours comes after previous warning about the ongoing impact on the hospitality sector.
UKHospitality, The British Beer and Pub Association and The British Institute of Innkeeping all said July's easing of lockdown restrictions did not mean an easing of challenges for the businesses they represent.
In a joint statement, the three trade associations said they had "major concerns around staffing, the supply chain and tapering of government support".
