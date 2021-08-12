Builder fleeced vulnerable victims out of £100,000
A conman who duped two vulnerable victims out of more than £100,000 by charging "hugely inflated prices" for household repairs has been jailed.
George Allen, 34, charged the owner of one house in Stokesley, North Yorkshire, £82,000 for work carried out between 2013 and 2018.
York Crown Court heard a surveyor later valued the work at just under £6,500.
Allen was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison after admitting fraud charges.
The court heard Allen, of Metz Bridge travellers site, Middlesbrough, had "inveigled his way into the trust and affection of the victim", charging him for works around his home.
The householder also paid an additional £3,000 for materials.
In a statement the victim said: "Sometimes Mr Allen took me to get money when I did not have it.
"He made sure I went to the bank but he waited outside or round the corner for me and because of this I felt compelled to pay him."
'Not to be trusted'
His other victim, an 89-year-old man, from Scarborough, was targeted twice targeted by Allen - who traded under the name G A Home Services.
In January 2019, the householder paid him £5,800 for roof repairs, before handing over a cheque for £10,000 a few months later, with no additional work to the property identified.
The work was later valued at about £1,000, with much of it deemed unnecessary, North Yorkshire Trading Standards said.
Passing sentence, Recorder of York Sean Morris said: "You are back yet again in court for dishonesty. You have now defrauded two men and you are a dyed in the wool fraudster.
"You are not to be trusted around elderly or vulnerable people," he added.
Speaking after the hearing, Andrew Lee, from North Yorkshire Trading Standards, described Allen's actions as "wicked".
"He has deliberately targeted very vulnerable and elderly victims to fleece them of their life savings," he said.
