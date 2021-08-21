Scarborough charity praises response to Afghan refugee appeal
A charity says it has been overwhelmed by the generosity of people after appealing for help for refugees fleeing Afghanistan.
Scarborough's the Rainbow Centre issued a plea for clothing and toiletries for 92 people, including 64 children, temporarily being housed in a hotel.
Manager Trish Kinsella said the response by people from all over the district had been "amazing".
"They've got very little - so it's been a lifeline for them," she said.
Ms Kinsella said: "They've come from such horrific circumstances - we can only imagine what trauma they've gone through.
"If anyone has seen the horrific images from Kabul how can they not want to help? And that's what Scarborough, and beyond, is doing.
"Hopefully, they can have a little bit of a breather before they move on to the next step," she added.
Asif Firfirey, a GP at the nearby Eastfield Medical Centre - which was involved in collecting donations - said he was "absolutely overwhelmed" by people's generosity.
He said as someone who had come from a different country and taken "some time to fit in", he could only imagine what it was like "for people arriving overnight with nothing".
"It must be so heart-warming to see people are welcoming them," he added.
Scarborough Council leader Steve Siddons told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "These are people who are fleeing persecution and are people who have helped the British forces in Afghanistan.
"I think we all owe them a debt of gratitude and support to try and make a new life.
"Ultimately they will be housed elsewhere in the country but what we have got at the moment is an urgent crisis," he added.
The government says the Afghan Citizens' Resettlement Scheme will aim to allow 5,000 Afghans to settle in the UK, in its first year, with a long-term goal of 20,000.
