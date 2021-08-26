A59 Moor Monkton: Man, 89, dies after three-car crash
- Published
An 89-year-old man has died after his car was involved in a three-vehicle collision in North Yorkshire.
The crash happened on the A59 near Moor Monkton, between York and Harrogate, at 17:10 BST on Wednesday.
A red Audi A3 was in collision with a black Audi Q5 and a silver Mini travelling in the opposite direction.
The Audi A3 driver was taken to hospital but died later. The Mini driver suffered minor injures and the Audi Q5 driver was uninjured.
The road was closed until 02:45 BST on Thursday, North Yorkshire Police said.
Officers have appealed for anyone who saw any of the vehicles or has dashcam footage before the collision to contact them.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.