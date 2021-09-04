M62 crash: Police officer seriously injured in collision
A police officer has suffered serious injuries after being trapped in his vehicle in a crash on the M62.
The collision involved a police response vehicle and a Seat Ibiza, according to North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.
It said the officer was extracted from the police car with serious injuries and taken to hospital.
The M62 was closed overnight between junctions 34 and 35, near Goole, causing queues for up to seven hours.
The fire service said four men were in the Seat Ibiza, two had got out of the vehicle when crews arrived, but the other two had to be removed and taken to hospital.
The crash left motorists trapped in queuing traffic for several hours.
Highways England said all trapped traffic on the motorway had now been released, but the eastbound carriageway was expected to remain closed until 12:00 BST.
