Richard Dunn: Boxer's family seek footage of 1976 European title fight
The family of a British boxer is attempting to trace rare footage of the bout that paved the way for him to face Muhammad Ali.
Richard Dunn, 76, was among a handful of UK fighters to battle the famous heavyweight, nicknamed The Greatest.
Relatives have appealed to find film of his 1976 European title win that set up the Ali fight later that year.
They are desperate for Dunn, who now has Alzheimer's and dementia, to relive the "magnificent" moment.
The April 1976 victory, which saw the former paratrooper topple German Bernd August, was broadcast by the BBC but no copy is in its archive.
A short clip of the action featured when the West Yorkshire-born fighter appeared on TV's This is your Life, but he has not seen the full match for more than 40 years.
"It's gone, it's not anywhere", said son-in-law, Greg Scott.
Though his short-term memory is now "shot to pieces", Mr Scott said, Dunn's recollection "of things 45 years ago is as good as any".
"For him to see it again, relive it, would be magnificent," he said, appealing for "anybody, anywhere, who has a copy" of the fight to come forward.
Dunn's win over August made him the British, Commonwealth and European champion and cleared the way for him to step into the ring with Ali.
Mr Scott said: "The Ali fight meant everything to him, it's the ultimate dream, an accolade just to get in the ring."
Dunn, the British, Commonwealth and European champion, fought Ali for the world title in Munich, Germany, in May 1976.
Although Dunn had Ali "rocked a few times" during the fight, "it wasn't to be", said Mr Scott, and the US legend prevailed.
Dunn was born in Halifax and later lived in Bradford, where a sports centre was named after him. After it was demolished a street was rechristened in his honour.
He retired to the coast at Scarborough in the late 70s, and still lives there.
Ali died in 2016 at the age of 74.
