Richard Dunn: Boxer's family sent rare fight footage after appeal
- Published
Relatives of a champion British boxer have surprised him with footage of a title-winning fight they had feared was lost forever.
Richard Dunn's family had appealed for a copy of the 1976 European Championship match which paved the way for him to face legend Muhammad Ali.
Just hours after they aired their plea, a Welsh boxing fan got in touch to offer up his recording.
Dunn's son-in-law said the 76-year-old's "eyes lit up" when he saw it.
The Yorkshire-born pugilist, who now has dementia and Alzheimer's, was among a handful of UK fighters to face Ali - dubbed The Greatest - during his career.
His European title victory over Bernd August in April 1976 set up his bout with Ali later that year, and relatives had hunted high and low for a copy of the elusive footage to help him relive the "magnificent" win.
The Sportsnight coverage was broadcast by the BBC but no copies were found in its archive.
After their appeal was shared, a man who lives in Wales got in touch and was able to provide a recording.
Dunn's son-in-law, Greg Scott, said he and three close family members had surprised him with a showing of the fight on Wednesday.
"Just as I knew he would, he loved it, it's a magnificent fight and for him to watch it on TV again his eyes lit up and he couldn't believe it," said Mr Scott.
"Richard lived for the ring as that fight showed."
Though Dunn, who was British, Commonwealth and European champion at the time, would later lose to Ali in their world title bout, Mr Scott said the chance to face the celebrated heavyweight was the "ultimate dream" for him.
Dunn, who was born in Halifax and later lived in Bradford, where a sports centre was named in his honour, retired to the Scarborough coast in the late 70s.
Ali died in 2016 at the age of 74.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.