Whitby: John Tindale's sound and photo archive revealed
- Published
The 40-year work of one photographer chronicling life in a Yorkshire fishing town is to go on show in the same place he first caught the scenes on camera.
John Tindale, who died aged 80 in 2001, was a photographer for the Whitby Gazette and chronicled life in the town from the 1950s to the 1990s.
He also made hours of audio recordings with people who lived and worked in the North Yorkshire coastal town.
His photographs and recordings are now to be exhibited at Whitby Museum.
David Tindale, his son, said: "It's a photograph album for a whole town."
Whitby had "plenty of time to build its own characters", Mr Tindale added.
"It is used to being stuck away on the edge of things and always looked out to the sea, hemmed in as it is by the North York Moors.
"Most of the people in his pictures either worked on that sea or carved out a living farming those moors.
"My father, John, just happened to be a photographer that landed in the middle of all those lives."
The reel-to-reel audio recordings which John Tindale also made in the town had lain undiscovered in boxes for decades.
They are to be revealed for the first time at a new exhibition in Whitby Museum.
Anne Dodsworth, a York-based film maker, says she was so impressed when she heard the tapes, she recruited actors and a composer to make a trilogy of films based on Mr Tindale's archive photos, films and his sound recordings.
The exhibition of John Tindale's vision of Whitby through his recordings and through the lens of his camera runs at Whitby Museum until May 2022.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.