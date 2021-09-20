A64 crash: Crowdfund tops £16,000 for family burgled after tragedy
Nearly £16,500 has been raised for the surviving members of a family involved in a fatal crash on the A64 last month.
The accident near York killed a woman and two children in a motorhome.
A man and a six-year-old boy who were also in the vehicle were seriously injured and after leaving hospital found their house had been burgled.
Roads policing officer Sgt Paul Cording launched a crowdfunding page, saying he and his colleagues were "horrified" and "could not sit by and do nothing".
The fund has now hit nearly £16,500, 16 times the original target.
Mr Cording said he could not comment on the collision or the burglary as they were under investigation, but added: "This family have been through so much already."
He thanked those who donated, saying their generosity was "truly amazing" and would help the father and son "try to rebuild their lives".
The family's motorhome was in collision with a lorry on the A64 between Flaxton and Barton-le-Willows on 24 August.
A 44-year-old woman, a nine-year-old girl and a five-year-old boy were killed.
When the surviving boy and his father, who were seriously injured, finally returned to the family home they found many of their belongings gone - including sentimental items and a TV and Xbox games console.
