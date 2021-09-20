Josh Reeson: Further arrests over York teen's drug death
- Published
Three people have been arrested by police investigating the drug-related death of a 15-year-old boy.
Josh Reeson became ill on Fulford Road, York, in the early hours of 27 September 2020 and died two days later.
An inquest heard the teenager died from multiple organ failure after taking a "significant quantity" of ecstasy.
Police said a 16-year-old girl, a 17-year-old boy and a woman, 34, had been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.
Officers said the three, all from York, remained in custody.
A number of individuals have been arrested in connection with Josh's death.
Two men, aged 38 and 19, and two teenage boys, 17 and 18, remain under investigation.
North Yorkshire Police added two teenage boys, aged 15, and 16, also arrested earlier, will face no further action.
