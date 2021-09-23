York e-scooter rider banned for drink-driving
A man has been banned from the roads for riding an e-scooter while more than three times the legal alcohol limit.
Jack Armstrong, 21, was stopped by police after he was spotted driving erratically in the centre of York.
He pleaded guilty to drink driving at York Magistrates' Court and was disqualified from driving any kind of vehicle for 23 months.
It is illegal in the UK to use privately owned e-scooters on a public road, pavement or cycle lane.
Armstrong, of Goodramgate, York, was also ordered to carry out 50 hours of unpaid community work and pay a total of £180 in costs.
The court heard he recorded a reading of 106mg of alcohol per 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mg.
Speaking after the hearing on Monday, Sgt Paul Cording said: "E-scooters are classed as motor vehicles by the Road Traffic Act.
"That means you can't ride one on public roads or footpaths without insurance, a driving licence and you certainly can't ride one under the influence of drink or drugs.
"As well being illegal, it's a huge risk to the safety of pedestrians and other road users."
The officer said York's official e-scooter hire scheme, TIER, ensured riders were insured and had the relevant licence so they could ride within the law.