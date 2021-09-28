Harrogate unexploded shell prompts evacuations
An unexploded device found in a garden prompted a small number of homes to be evacuated earlier.
The device, believed to be a shell, was found by a member of the public at a home on Gordon Avenue in Bilton, Harrogate, North Yorkshire Police said.
Officers alerted army bomb disposal experts to assess the device, which they then removed.
Residents were allowed to return home and a police cordon was lifted at 13:40 BST, the force said.
Police have not given further details about what type of shell was found.
A force spokesperson thanked the public for their "patience and cooperation" during the operation.
