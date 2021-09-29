York Cafe owner warns over sharp plastic scam caller
Cafes have been targeted by a scammer who claimed to have found sharp plastic in takeaway food.
He then alleged the plastic caused his granddaughter to bleed and wanted compensation for the damage caused.
One cafe owner in York paid him £190 before she realised she had been conned, and later discovered he had targeted other premises in the city.
North Yorkshire Police confirmed it had received a complaint and was investigating.
Florence Clifford, of the Partisan Cafe, on Micklegate, said she was on the way to hospital with a broken arm when she received the scam call.
"He said he had bought some cakes on Saturday and they were staying in a caravan and his granddaughter had a heart problem and was on warfarin."
He claimed a sharp piece of plastic in one of the cakes caused his granddaughter to bleed all over their caravan.
"He asked for £190 for valeting his camper van," Ms Clifford said.
She said the complaint had been very upsetting for her and her staff.
"It was the way we felt for a couple of days, that something like this could have happened.
"We had a complete cull of everything, the bakers got, not a telling off, but told 'we need to be more careful'. It deflates you it makes you feel really bad, really guilty."
She only realised it was a scam when a member of staff told her a similar complaint had been made at the cafe where his girlfriend works.
Another cafe owner also told Ms Clifford they had also been targeted, which is when she realised she had been the victim of a scam and called the police.
She said she hopes by sharing what happened other establishments in the city will be on their guard.
