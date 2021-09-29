Paul Bennett: Crash drink-driver slept as friend lay dying
A drink-driver who crashed his van then went to sleep instead of seeking help for his fatally-injured passenger has been jailed.
Paul Bennett collided with a tree at North Grimston, North Yorkshire, when he was three times over the limit on 15 September 2020.
When the vehicle was found the following day his passenger, Simon Maving, was dead.
Bennett, 46, admitted causing death by careless driving at York Crown Court.
The court heard the defendant had spent the evening drinking with Mr Maving in Malton, but decided to drive them both back to his home at Teal Garth, Bridlington.
After the crash, at about 23:00 BST, Bennett climbed into the rear of his Renault van and went to sleep until the vehicle was found the following morning.
Bennett was taken to hospital for treatment and his blood was analysed.
Calculations, based on the amount of alcohol still in his blood, estimated that when he left Mr Maving's Malton home he would have been more than three times the 80 milligram legal drink-drive limit.
'Despicable'
Bennett was sentenced to eight years and seven months in prison.
Sgt Adam Elliott, of North Yorkshire Police, said Bennett had shown a total disregard for the safety of his friend and other road users.
"The fact that following the collision he simply went to sleep instead of calling for help is even more despicable.
"Bennett's sentence reflects the severity of his actions and I hope will bring some small comfort to Simon's family."
In addition to his jail term for causing death through careless driving when unfit through drink he was also banned from driving for more than 10 years.
