Scarborough Grand Hotel evacuated due to 'ongoing incident'
A hotel has been evacuated due to what police have described as an "ongoing incident".
Emergency services were currently in attendance at the Grand Hotel in Scarborough, according to North Yorkshire Police.
A number of nearby buildings have also been evacuated and roads cordoned off, a spokesperson for the force said.
Officers said the measures were taken as a precautionary measure and advised people to avoid the area.
In a statement, North Yorkshire Police said: "The area surrounding the hotel, including St Nicholas Cliff and the Spa Bridge, has been cordoned off to allow emergency services to attend."
