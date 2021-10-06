Harrogate bus driver, 80, allegedly punched at petrol station
An 80-year-old school bus driver was allegedly attacked as he filled up his coach with fuel in North Yorkshire.
The daughter of Keith Murgatroyd, from Harrogate, said it happened after her father asked a garage employee if he would lift a £30 limit on fuel.
Sophie Murgatroyd said the employee refused and then followed her father out of the garage shop and punched him.
North Yorkshire Police said the incident was under investigation. No arrests had been made, the force added.
Mr Murgatroyd, who operates a family-owned coach company, had gone to fill up at an Esso forecourt, Ms Murgatroyd told BBC Radio York.
"There was a sign on the pump saying there was a £30 limit, but that excluded HGVs.
"So he went into the shop to ask that the limit be taken off and the member of staff said he wouldn't."
Ms Murgatroyd claimed her father then returned to his coach to get his wallet to pay the £30, but the staff member followed him.
"He went up the bus steps behind him and punched him round the back of the head and continued to attack him until he was dragged off," she said.
Esso said the site in question was owned and operated by Euro Garages, an independent retail company.
A Euro Garages spokesperson said the firm was aware of the allegation.
They added: "We take issues of colleague and customer safety very seriously and we are looking into this in line with our internal policies and procedures ‒ as a matter of the utmost priority."
Ms Murgatroyd said her father had done the same school runs in the area since he was 17, adding that the community had been very supportive.
"My dad is really a local legend. He seems to have taken everybody to school or somebody has been on a trip with him.
"Everyone knows him and can't believe someone would hurt him," she said.
