York County Court warns over phone number cash scam
A court has warned that fraudsters are using its official phone number in what appears to be a money-making scam.
Staff at York County Court said several people had received an automated call which appeared to come from its phone number, with recipients then asked for money or personal information.
They advised people not to engage with the call and report it to Action Fraud.
HM Courts and Tribunal Service (HMCTS) said it was aware of the issue, which had affected a number of courts.
"Criminals are using HMCTS telephone numbers as a way to target the public by convincing them to hand over money and personal information such as National Insurance numbers," it said.
"The calls impersonate HMCTS and may ask the caller to 'press one' in order to speak with an advisor about unpaid fines or police warrants."
It said courts would never contact people using automated messages in this way.
One website which enables people to look up and find information about a call they have received has had over 3,000 searches for York County Court's phone number.
A number of comments left on the site since 21 September referred to the scam.
One user wrote: "Recorded message threatened with court action if I cut the call short (which I did) - could be very frightening for those with less of a thick skin!"
Another said: "Says I will be arrested and my National Insurance number will be blocked unless I talk to my case manager straight away and asked me to press one."
Action Fraud said it was aware of an issue relating to the use of court phone numbers.
It said anyone concerned should follow the advice of the Take Five to Stop Fraud campaign to keep themselves safe.
